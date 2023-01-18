New ordinance would create new fines, jail time for anyone who assaults Chicago first responders

An ordinance was introduced to the Chicago City Council Wednesday that would create new fines and jail time for anyone who assaults a Chicago Fire Department paramedic or other emergency workers.

The ordinance was brought about after several recent attacks by patients and citizens against first responders in Chicago.

According to IAFF Local 2, on Jan. 12, a brick was thrown through the window of a CFD ambulance while responding to a call. And in October 2021, a CFD Paramedic-in-Charge was beaten by a patient exiting his ambulance after he was found on the street possibly suffering from an overdose.

The offense would be punishable by up to six months in jail with fines of up to $1,000.