New Portillo's location coming to Chicago suburb
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Portillo’s is set to open its fourth pick-up only restaurant in Illinois, the company announced Wednesday.
What we know:
The new location will be located in Plainfield near 135th Street and Route 59.
The restaurant, which will not have an indoor dining room, will instead feature two drive-thru lanes and an indoor area for guests to pick up online and app-based orders. Delivery and catering will also be available.
The Plainfield site joins existing pick-up locations in Joliet, Rosemont and Orland Park.
"Chicago legend"
What they're saying:
Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo said the concept is part of the company’s strategy to expand service in established markets.
"Our pick-up only format has been an in-fill strategy for us to build out our existing markets, delivering the authentic Portillo's experience our guests love, while meeting the growing demand for convenient, fast service," Osanloo said in a statement.
Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis welcomed the announcement, calling Portillo’s a long-awaited addition to the community.
"Our residents have wanted Portillo’s in Plainfield for a long time, and this Chicago legend is finally here," he said.
The restaurant will serve Portillo’s staples such as Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake.
Hiring for managers and shift leaders will begin soon.
The Source: The information in this report came from Portillo's.