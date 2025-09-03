Expand / Collapse search

New Portillo's location coming to Chicago suburb

By Will Hager
Published  September 3, 2025 10:51am CDT
Restaurants
FOX 32 Chicago
The Brief

    • Portillo’s will open a new pick-up-only restaurant in Plainfield, its fourth in Illinois.
    • The location will feature drive-thru lanes, online order pick-up, delivery and catering instead of indoor dining.
    • Plainfield’s mayor praised the move, saying residents have long wanted the Chicago-based chain in the community.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Portillo’s is set to open its fourth pick-up only restaurant in Illinois, the company announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The new location will be located in Plainfield near 135th Street and Route 59.

The restaurant, which will not have an indoor dining room, will instead feature two drive-thru lanes and an indoor area for guests to pick up online and app-based orders. Delivery and catering will also be available.

The Plainfield site joins existing pick-up locations in Joliet, Rosemont and Orland Park. 

"Chicago legend"

What they're saying:

Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo said the concept is part of the company’s strategy to expand service in established markets.

"Our pick-up only format has been an in-fill strategy for us to build out our existing markets, delivering the authentic Portillo's experience our guests love, while meeting the growing demand for convenient, fast service," Osanloo said in a statement.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis welcomed the announcement, calling Portillo’s a long-awaited addition to the community. 

"Our residents have wanted Portillo’s in Plainfield for a long time, and this Chicago legend is finally here," he said.

The restaurant will serve Portillo’s staples such as Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake.

Hiring for managers and shift leaders will begin soon.

The Source: The information in this report came from Portillo's.

