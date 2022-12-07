New program in Chicago aims to help children who have poorly controlled asthma

The city of Chicago and the American Lung Association are looking to help children who have poorly controlled asthma.

Through a new program, a trained lung association professional will spend an hour walking through the home, identifying things that could trigger asthma symptoms.

Previous evaluations show the visits reduce symptoms, school absences and hospitalization.

In Chicago, 16 percent of families have a child with asthma.