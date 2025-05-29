New report ranks this Chicago location as the most searched proposal venue in the city

The Brief A new analysis names LondonHouse the most searched proposal venue in Chicago. Beach proposals topped the list of most Googled proposal ideas, followed by home and restaurant proposals. Local jeweler Christopher Duquet released the findings just in time for peak proposal season.



Thinking about popping the question in Chicago? You’re not alone—and if you’re heading to the beach or booking a table at LondonHouse, you’re in good company.

What we know:

A new report from local jeweler Christopher Duquet analyzed Google search trends and found LondonHouse to be the most searched proposal location in the city.

Its rooftop views, elegant atmosphere, and central location have helped it beat out restaurants, parks, and gardens as the top venue for tying the knot—or at least starting the conversation.

Beyond venues, the data reveals the top three most searched proposal types among Chicagoans:

Beach proposals

Home proposals

Restaurant proposals

The full list, which includes 21 proposal spots around the city, can be found here: ChristopherDuquet.com.

The backstory:

The popularity of home proposals—coming in second after beach settings—may reflect a growing trend toward more budget-conscious celebrations.

With inflation and rising event costs, many couples are trading fancy venues for heartfelt backyard or living room moments that are easier on the wallet.

Chicago's rooftop bars, lakeside views, and historic landmarks have long made the city a top destination for romantic gestures.

This new data highlights how digital interest is shifting toward more affordable or visually stunning locations—like beaches and rooftops—over traditional restaurant settings.

What's next:

Peak proposal season runs through the summer and into early fall, so expect engagement photos to start flooding your feed.

Whether you’re planning something low-key at home or hoping to make a splash at a rooftop venue, the list offers inspiration across a wide range of styles and budgets.