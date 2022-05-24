New research revealed about 'long-haul' Covid-19

The Northwestern Medicine Neuro COVID-19 Clinic has released new data on "long-haul" COVID patients, which finds that while some symptoms improve, others persist.

Most of its group of 52 patients reported still experiencing brain fog, numbness/tingling, headache, dizziness, blurred vision and fatigue — even 15 months after their Covid-19 diagnoses.

However, the same group reported improvement in their senses of taste and smell. In addition, gastrointestinal problems among the group reportedly worsened slightly in recent months.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

"Why do I still have brain fog? Why am I still so tired? Why do I still have weakness in my extremities? Why do I get confused over basic, easy things?" said 39-year-old Patrick Malia, a long-haul patient who reported recently got lost on his way to work.

Malia isn't alone, with 85 percent of long-haulers reporting at least four neurologic symptoms which are impacting their quality of life.

Advertisement

"As a whole, patients had worse quality of life than the average US population for all those domains, indicating a severe impact on their lifestyle," said Dr. Igor Koralnik, who overseas the clinic.