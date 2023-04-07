New round of 'Rebuild Illinois' infrastructure investments announced

Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker highlights infrastructure investments in Englewood

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Englewood Friday to announce a new round of ‘Rebuild Illinois’ infrastructure investments.

Pritzker said $125 million will be distributed this time around.

Of the $125 million, $3 million will be going toward the Englewood Nature Trail.

The project is transforming nearly two miles of an abandoned railway corridor into a multi-use path for walking and biking. 