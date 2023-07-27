New sportsbook opening in Illinois

The Illinois Gaming Board approved a sportsbook at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford Thursday.

The casino, located at 610 N. Bell School Rd., was issued a sports wagering management service provider license and must comply with IGB rules before sports wagering can be offered in-person or online, the board said.

Also on Thursday, the board approved over 230 new gaming licenses and related approvals, including 109 new video gaming locations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Illinois is home to 13 casinos, nine sportbooks and has over 8,400 licensed video gaming establishments.

The board said that casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue for the state and local communities in 2022.