New study shows that nearly 75% of Americans have a 'love/hate' relationship with group chats

According to a new consumer study, most Americans have a "love/hate" relationship with their group chats. And most of us – 94% actually – are in at least one of them. But what's the deal with group chats? What is missing in the endless digital chatter?

What we know:

Heineken USA has released the results of their "Social Off Socials" study. The study asked nearly 1,000 Americans between the ages of 25–45 about how their group chats on social media translate to real-life fun.

Although 9 in 10 people said they were currently in a group chat with their friends or family, only 3 in 10 said they meet up with those people in-person once a month, at the most. And most people, 80% of them, said they would love to meet up in-person more often. Once those folks make it IRL, 83% said they leave their meetups feeling more energized and recharged.

Heineken is launching a nationwide contest for one group chat to win a Heineken Group Chat Experience, which could look like a one-night-only bar themed after the memes and inside jokes of your group chat. Visit Heineken.com/us/en/promos/GroupChatContest for more information and to enter.