New tech that improves outcomes for liver transplant patients arrives in Chicago

New technology that improves outcomes for liver transplant patients has arrived in Chicago.

Northwestern Medicine's Organ Transplant Center says since it now offers warm and cold liver perfusion, it's one of the largest transplant centers in the Midwest to offer both advanced techs.

The transplant team's leader says the techniques help preserve and repair the donated liver, so patients see faster and better recovery.

Doctors say the advanced procedure helps them serve more patients, more quickly.

The perfusion tech is also used by the heart and lung transplant teams at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.