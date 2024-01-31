New technology aims to improve ambulance response times in south suburbs

In a bid to enhance ambulance response times and save lives, a $600,000 state grant is financing the implementation of a system known as "Central Square Unify."

The software, which is the recipient of the funding, connects computer-aided dispatch systems across any vendor. This functionality allows dispatchers to instantly identify available ambulances.

"This technology is going to be a life-changing and a life-saving program. This program will reduce response times to fires throughout the South Suburbs. And I know that other chiefs will tell you every minute counts. If you can save one minute, you can save one life," said State Sen. Michael Hastings.

The Unify network is set to interconnect 40 fire departments in the south suburbs.