New technology reuniting Lollapalooza-goers with lost items

The big festival is over, but the process to reunite Lollapalooza-goers with their lost valuables is just beginning.

As of Monday morning, nearly 500 valuable items had been turned in to the lost-and-found. Now, technology is helping owners get their items back.

"At some point I took something out and it fell," said Daniela Moyes Caballero, who lost her wallet at Sunday night's J-Hope concert.

"On Thursday, I was at the headliner and I looked down and the fanny pack pocket's open!" said Evan Sill, who also lost his wallet. "So I assumed someone had stolen it."

Caballero and Sill were among hundreds of Lolla-goers whose valuables were lost in the ocean of people.

"Yesterday, I was depressed. I was like, 'Oh My God, I lost my freaking phone!'" said Yorleni Aguilar.

But all's well that ends well — at least for the people whose lost valuables were turned in. They said Lolla's robust lost and found system performed beautifully, allowing them to log on to the site and search for their lost items by category, photograph, barcode or name.

"You just find the items on the internet and see if your thing is there and my wallet was in there so – I got it back!" said Caballero.

"I literally got an email saying that something you lost matches the name, email, something you put down at the beginning, so I just looked up my name in the lost and found and the first item that came up was mine," said Sill.

As of Monday morning, nearly 500 items were waiting for their owners at the lost and found, ranging from jewelry, accessories and backpacks to credit cards, ID's, wallets and phones, with a steady stream of very relieved concert-goers trickling in.

"You saved me the hassle so thank you. Thank you so much, whoever found it. Thank you!" said Caballero.

Monday was the only day to pick up found property in-person. Anything leftover will be returned by shipment and anything unclaimed will be donated.