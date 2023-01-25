Expand / Collapse search

New training center for Chicago first responders opens on West Side

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago unveils new public safety training center

The new facility in Humboldt Park features a six-story tower with each floor simulating a different environment to help train Chicago firefighters.

CHICAGO - There is a cutting-edge training center for first responders in Chicago, and it just opened on the West Side.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the newly completed public safety training center.

The facility in Humboldt Park features a six-story tower with each floor simulating a different environment to help train firefighters.

Those scenarios include flames and smoke coming from a hotel or apartments, even an elevator shaft.

"The fire department can simulate responding to a fire in a high-rise that will fill with smoke and actual flames. Unfortunately, sounds familiar today. There's an indoor scenario village, depicting a four-way intersection like the ones you will find anywhere in our city, with a bar, apartment building, convenience store, and an office space on each corner," said Lightfoot.

The center is dedicated to late Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer and firefighter Mashawn Plummer.