New video captures last time Illinois Navy sailor was seen before going missing

New video released Thursday shows the last time an Illinois sailor was seen before being reported missing last week.

Seamus Gray, 21, was last seen in the early morning hours of March 18, according to police. Gray, who is a member of the United States Navy and assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County, did not report back at his assigned time.

Video surveillance shows Gray leaving the Ibiza Bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan. He was last seen on video at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington Street around 1:40 a.m.

In the video, Gray is seen speaking to a group of people while on his phone. As the video progresses, Gray is seen falling to the ground.

Waukegan police and the Waukegan Fire Department have conducted an extensive search of the area he was last seen, and of the lakefront.

Gray was last seen wearing a light pink/red long sleeve shirt and pants. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

He is 6-foot-3, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are expected to provide an update on Gray at a news conference Thursday scheduled for 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waukegan Police Department at 847-599-2673.