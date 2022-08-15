New video shows Chicago cop Danny Golden learning to use walker at rehabilitation hospital

A Chicago police officer who was shot and paralyzed while breaking up a fight last month on the South Side is seen in new video learning to use his walker.

Officer Danny Golden is undergoing physical therapy at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

Golden posted the video on social media Monday with a quote from the movie Forrest Gump about "magic shoes."

Golden was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down after trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly while off-duty.

He's right now in the early stages of a lengthy rehab, and his family will face not only medical costs in the coming years, but transportation expenses and construction costs to re-outfit their home.

Three men have been charged in the shooting of Golden.

"He’s shot in the back by these cowards," 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea said. "He’s paralyzed. He’s getting married next year. And he won’t be able to walk down the aisle."

On Aug. 4, Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park donated all its profits that day to Golden as he faces a long road of recovery.