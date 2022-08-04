Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park donates Thursday's proceeds to CPD Officer Danny Golden

Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park is donating all of its August 4th profits to Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was left paralyzed after he tried to break up a fight.

"He's getting stronger every day," said Golden's cousin Tom Grogan, who was at Joey's for much of the day. "We're very thankful for Joey's supporting a good cause for my cousin Danny. It's amazing how this community's coming together. We're very thankful."

Officer Golden was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down, after trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly late last month, while off-duty.

He's right now in the early stages of a lengthy rehab, and his family will face not only medical costs in the coming years, but transportation expenses and construction costs to re-outfit their home.

"We are very thankful that everyone's coming out from the neighborhood," said Joey's owner Anthony Nardo. "We're just happy to be able to help Danny, and we hope he gets better very soon."

There was a steady stream of support for Golden, a beloved member of the Morgan Park/Beverly community — a third generation police officer whose life was forever changed while trying to do the right thing.

"We just want to say thanks for your support, everyone, and thanks to Joey's," Grogan said.

If you weren't able to make it to Joey's, there are other ways to help him with his recovery and rehab — just search "Danny Golden" on GoFundMe, where supporters have now raised almost $1.5 million.