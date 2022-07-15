Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden to be released from hospital after being shot, paralyzed

Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden will be released from the hospital Friday afternoon, nearly a week after being shot in the back and paralyzed while trying to break up a bar fight in Beverly.

The incident occurred near a bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street around 2:30 a.m. on July 9, police said.

Prosecutors said three suspects got into a fight with customers at a Beverly bar, which eventually spilled outside.

Off-duty Officer Golden was acting as a peacekeeper, and was walking away from the suspects when one pulled out a gun and began firing.

"He’s shot in the back by these cowards," said 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea. "He’s paralyzed. He’s getting married next year. And he won’t be able to walk down the aisle."

Attempted murder charges have been filed against 22-year-old Bryant Hayes and Justen Krismantis, and 28-year-old Demetrius Harrell.

"Defendant Hayes fires the automatic weapon which fires bursts of several bullets at a time," said Assistant Cook County Staye’s Attorney James Murphy, reading from the court proffer. "Police later recovered a total of 19 fired 40-caliber shell casings at the scene."

The three suspects were denied bond.