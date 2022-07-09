Expand / Collapse search

Man, 31, shot in the back during altercation in Beverly

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in Beverly early Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of West 104th Street.

At about 2:30 a.m., a 31-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with the suspect, police said.

Multiple shots were fired after the altercation, and the victim was struck in the back.

He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

No suspect is currently in custody.