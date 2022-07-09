Ring video captures moment off-duty Chicago cop was shot in Beverly

Ring doorbell video captured the moment gunshots rang out early Saturday morning, wounding an off-duty Chicago police officer.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. near a Beverly bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street, police said.

The Ring video is from a home on the block. In the video, you can hear gunshots ring out five separate times.

Near the end of the video, two vehicles can be seen speeding away.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police are still searching for the gunman.

The 31-year-old cop was shot in the back after getting into a verbal altercation with an unknown male suspect, police said.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition.

Area Two detectives were investigating.