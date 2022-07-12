Trio charged in shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago police officer in Beverly

article

Three men were charged in a shooting that paralyzed an off-duty Chicago police officer over the weekend in the Beverly neighborhood.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. after the officer got into "a verbal altercation" with someone Saturday near a Beverly bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street, police said.

Ald. Matt O’Shea said the officer was trying to break up the altercation and had announced he was an officer before shots were fired.

Multiple shots were fired, and the off-duty police officer was struck in the back. The 31-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition.

St. Rita High School on Facebook identified the off-duty police officer as Danny Golden. Their post said the shooting paralyzed him from the waist down.

Bryant Hayes, 22, was arrested Saturday evening in Forest Park, police said. The Chicago man was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.

Justen Krismantis, 22, was arrested Saturday night in Oak Lawn, police said. Krismantis, of Chebanse, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

Demitrius Harrell, 28, was arrested Monday afternoon in Chicago Ridge. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

They are all due in bond court Tuesday.

The Sun-Times Wire contributed to this report