New video shows police shooting inside CTA Red Line station

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released new video and audio Tuesday of a police shooting that took place inside a CTA Red Line station in February.

Two officers assigned to CPD’s Mass Transit Unit saw a man jumping from train to train on the afternoon of February 28. The officers followed him off the train and approached him in the Grand Avenue station, still underground.

After using stun guns as they tried to arrest him, one of the officers shot their weapon, striking the man twice, police said. The man was critically wounded, but his condition stabilized, police said. He has since filed a lawsuit.

Both officers were taken off the street after the encounter, following a review by COPA of CTA video, civilian cellphone video and interviews of civilian citizens.

“Due to the serious nature of both officers’ actions, I felt it was necessary to recommend the officers involved to be relieved of police powers while we continue to investigate this incident,” Sydney Roberts, Chief Administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said in a statement last month.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the incident, “extremely disturbing.”

COPA said the investigation into the actions of the two officers is ongoing and has not reached a conclusion.

"While critical steps remain, COPA’s investigation into the actions of the two officers are on-going," COPA said in statement on Tuesday. "COPA is committed to conducting a full, thorough and objective investigation before reaching a determination of the appropriateness of the officers’ use of force and is also working in coordination with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.