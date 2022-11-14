New Weber Road interchange with I-55 already easing traffic congestion

Four years after breaking ground, state, county and local leaders are celebrating the completion of the new Weber Road interchange with Interstate 55.

The new design features a diverging diamond interchange and expands Weber Road from five lanes to six with dual left-turn lanes.

Will County leaders say they are already seeing major easing of traffic congestion.

"Looking at the finish project has been a visible reminder that we are not just building projects out of concrete and steel, but making investments in communities and people," said Omer Osman, Transportation Secretary of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project also included modernized traffic signals, Americans with Disability Act ramps on area sidewalks, and improved drainage.