New website tracks Covid-19 in Illinois wastewater
CHICAGO - As more people test for Covid-19 at home, fewer cases are being reported to authorities.
The Illinois Department of Health says that is why wastewater research is vital to keeping track of Covid-19 trends statewide.
Local researchers and scientists have been testing wastewater for Covid-19 since 2020.
A new website allows you to monitor that data and transmission levels in your community.
Wastewater is tested at 75 Illinois treatment plants.