New website tracks Covid-19 in Illinois wastewater

As more people test for Covid-19 at home, fewer cases are being reported to authorities.

The Illinois Department of Health says that is why wastewater research is vital to keeping track of Covid-19 trends statewide.

Local researchers and scientists have been testing wastewater for Covid-19 since 2020.

A new website allows you to monitor that data and transmission levels in your community.

Wastewater is tested at 75 Illinois treatment plants.