'New Year, New Pet': Adoption fees waived for select pets at PAWS Chicago

Some pets at PAWS Chicago will have their adoption fees waived starting Wednesday!

During the New Year, New Friend Adoption Event, new pet owners can add a new furry friend to their family without having to pay a dime.

The event, which will run from Dec. 20 until Jan. 6., is available for select pets on the shelter's website.

To view the eligible pets that are part of this event, you can head to pawschicago.org/adopt.

The selected animals that will have their fees waived are flagged as "New Friend."

Below are some of the pets available!