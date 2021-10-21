New York teen charged over threat to Naperville North High School

A New York teenager is facing felony charges over a threat made to Naperville North High School.

A threat made on Oct. 15 led to a full evacuation of the school.

According to Naperville police, they're working with the DuPage Attorney's Office, and with authorities in New York to figure out if the 15-year-old will be charged in Illinois or New York.

Naperville schools have been the target of four threats in the past month and three in less than a week.

Law enforcement and school officials in Naperville sent a joint letter to parents encouraging them to talk to their children about the inherent dangers in threats targeting schools.

"We encourage parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the seriousness of making threats against an individual or a school community. Children need to understand that there is no such thing as 'joking' about bringing a weapon to school, planting a bomb, initiating violence against another, or causing general chaos."