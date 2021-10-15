Naperville North sends students home early after threat against school

Students and staff at Naperville North High School were being sent home early Friday after a threat was levied against the school.

The building was placed on soft lockdown around 9:18 a.m. as Naperville police investigated.

Principal Stephanie Posey sent a message to students and families: "Good Morning Huskies, Very regretfully there has been another threat against NNHS today. My heart is broken to alert you to a soft lockdown of the building with no movement to and from the building."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The lockdown was ended around 10:25 a.m. when the school began releasing student drivers and walkers under Naperville police supervision.

Bus riders will be released around 11 a.m.

The school said parent pickup will occur at Door 19 after buses and student drivers have been released. From the school: "Parents will enter the grounds off of Ogden or the North entrance of Mill, follow staff direction to the athletic entrance, then exit campus from the South entrance on Mill near the tennis courts."

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the threat was.

Naperville North was shut down on Sept. 22 after someone emailed the school a bomb threat.

Advertisement

Visit the school website for the latest updates.