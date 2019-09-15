Newlyweds 'photobombed' by curious deer while posing in Killarney National Park

article

An Australian couple who flew to Ireland for a wedding and photoshoot were pleasantly surprised by a wild deer which "photobombed" them as they were posing at the Ladies View scenic viewpoint in Killarney National Park, in Kerry.

The happy couple, Melanie Joughalian and Lachlan Porteous, exchanged their vows at Ballyseede Castle Hotel, Tralee, on September 11, the Irish Examiner reported.

They then ventured to Killarney for a marriage photoshoot and were posing for the camera when "this little chap came out of nowhere and came right up to us," according to photographer Adrian O'Neill of Stay Wild Images.

Credit: Adrian O'Neill, www.staywildimages.com via Storyful

The images of the newlyweds and their four-legged visitor went viral online.

The images and story were obtained via Storyful