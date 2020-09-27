Expand / Collapse search

Nick Foles leads Chicago Bears to victory over Atlanta Falcons, 30-26

By Paul Newberry
Published 
Bears
Associated Press
article

Anthony Miller #17 celebrates his touchdown with Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Ima

Expand

ATLANTA - Chicago's Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory.

The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. They became the second straight team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth to beat the winless Falcons.

This one could spell the end for sixth-year coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons.

Foles had two TD passes overturned by replays and still managed to pull out the win.

REAL BEARS WEAR PINK MERCHANDISE CONTRIBUTES TO GOOD CAUSE

CHICAGO BEARS LEGEND GALE SAYERS DEAD AT AGE 77
 