Nick Foles leads Chicago Bears to victory over Atlanta Falcons, 30-26

article

Chicago's Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory.

The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. They became the second straight team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth to beat the winless Falcons.

This one could spell the end for sixth-year coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons.

Foles had two TD passes overturned by replays and still managed to pull out the win.

REAL BEARS WEAR PINK MERCHANDISE CONTRIBUTES TO GOOD CAUSE

CHICAGO BEARS LEGEND GALE SAYERS DEAD AT AGE 77

