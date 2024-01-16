Nicki Minaj adds 2nd Chicago show for upcoming world tour

Hip-Hop star Nicki Minaj is set to perform two shows at United Center this upcoming spring.

Minaj has released her stops for her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" and she will be performing in Chicago on April 24 and 25.

The tour announcement follows the release of her most recent album "Pink Friday 2" and it's her largest tour to date.

Presale for the tickets begins Tuesday, Jan. 16. at 1 p.m. for Citi card members. General ticket sales begin Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Nicki Minaj's website.