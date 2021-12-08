Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk 'Being the Ricardos'

The lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, as well as the behind-the-scenes drama of "I Love Lucy," is now getting biopic streaming in the new Aaron Sorkin film "Being the Ricardos" – and the legendary TV stars are portrayed by a pair of Oscar winners in Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

From accusations of infidelity to accusations of Communism, the film portrays several tense moments that the real-life couple endured while filming their iconic television sitcom.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Kidman and Bardem about what they wish they could have asked Ball and Arnaz about their performances – and for Kidman, she had a pretty close experience.

"I sat a seat down from their daughter," Kidman said. "So that’s sort of similar, right?"

The Oscar winning actress added, "She cried when she watched it. It’s a huge relief for both of us. I was so nervous for her to see it."

Bardem added, "I would say Desi would say ‘You got the moves, you got it boy.’ He would be nice and generous to not tell me what I didn’t get."

"Being the Ricardos" starts streaming on Amazon Prime on December 21st.