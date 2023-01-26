Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said.

Nicole Marquez | Chicago Police Department

She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.