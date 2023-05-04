Bodycam video shows cow get corralled after escaping Niles senior prank

New video shows police and a farm worker corralling a cow that got loose during a senior prank gone wrong in northwest suburban Niles.

Bodycam and dashcam video from Niles police show the many efforts to capture the cow in the residential area.

Niles police responded to Northridge Preparatory School, located in the 8300 block of Ballard Road, just before 3 a.m. on April for "suspicious" activity.

Police said several students appeared to be planning a "senior prank" which involved bringing live animals to the school. Police say the kids bought a cow and pig on Craigslist and another student brought chickens.

A cow escaped from the students and ran loose into a neighborhood nearby. Residents shared footage of the loose animal running in front of houses.

Niles police and other law enforcement, along with a representative from Wagner Farms, eventually secured the cow in a stock trailer.

The students are not facing criminal charges, but were given ordinance violations including curfew, disorderly conduct, and animal feces accumulation.

The cow is currently staying at Hooved Animal Humane Society in Woodstock. They are hosting a Facebook naming contest for the bovine and a winner will be selected on May 8.