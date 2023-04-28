Woodstock animal shelter solicits names for cow captured in Niles

A day after going on the lam in Niles, a cow is making itself at home in Woodstock.

The cow was purchased online by high schoolers as part of a senior prank, but it got loose and took law enforcement on a chase through town.

The animal will be staying at the Hooved Animal Humane Society for the time being, so they are hosting a naming contest.

The public can head over to Facebook to submit name options. You will be asked for a suggested donation of $5.

A winner will be selected on May 8.

Guy Battista was retrieving something from his car on Thursday when he noticed something funny.

"I walk back towards the door and I see the look on my daughter’s face, it’s a weird look on her face," said Battista. "I look behind me and see this massive animal."

The students are not facing criminal charges, but were given ordinance violations including curfew, disorderly conduct, and animal feces accumulation.