Niles North High School celebrates Viking spirit on Orange Friday

Every Orange Friday, FOX 32 celebrates the spirit of our local high schools.

The Niles North High School Vikings showcased their fall sports athletes Friday, including football, flag football, volleyball and soccer, along with the marching band, cheer and dance teams for Good Day Chicago.

Senior Mariah Eaddy is on the volleyball team.

"To be representing Niles North is such a big part of who we are," Eaddy said. "We have the opportunity as athletes to be leaders to incoming freshmen, but it’s really an honor to represent who we are as Vikings. We want [freshmen] to feel as open as possible, because being a Viking is a family. And you learn that in sports and clubs, we want to make sure that they feel that way."

The school has a new girls' flag football team. The sport recently became an official IHSA sport, with support from the Chicago Bears organization.

"We want them to feel all the love," Eaddy said.

The recently promoted principal Marlon Felton ran through a corridor of cheerleaders to the sound of the crowd chanting his name.

Good Day Chicago presented him with a personalized Bears player jersey, carried by football coach Gary Butler.

Felton said Niles North is a unique school.

"We have about 2,100 students," Felton said. "We’ve got over 70 languages spoken here. And you can see the positive energy, you know, we’ve got a lot of pride. We’re Vikings and we just keep the positive energy rolling.