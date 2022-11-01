Expand / Collapse search

NIU student sexually assaulted in dorm room; suspect sought

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
DEKALB, Ill. - A student was sexually assaulted in their dorm room last week at Northern Illinois University, school officials announced Tuesday.

The student reported to campus police that they were sexually assaulted by someone they met on a dating app Thursday evening in their residence hall room located on the east side of campus, officials said.

The suspect is described as being roughly 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The NIU Police Department is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.