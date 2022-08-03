NJ police locate woman seen yelling for help from tractor cab

Police in New Jersey have reportedly found the woman seen bleeding and yelling for help from a tractor-trailer cab near South Brunswick on Wednesday.

The woman and the driver of the truck have been taken by police for questioning. The white truck cab was also found.

On Wednesday, authorities said they responded to a call of a woman yelling for help at 2 p.m. on Route 130 near Dayton Toyota.

A witness informed them that they had seen a woman inside a white tractor-trailer cab, yelling for help and bleeding from her face.

The man driving the truck apparently pulled her back inside the cab as it headed along Route 130 south and got off at the Ridge Road exit.

According to Det. Sgt. Timothy Hoover, the truck, and the people seen in the video were all found in Woodbridge just after 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.

"We have found her safe," the South Brunswick PD said in a tweet.

The driver and the woman both knew each other, according to Hoover, and the incident was not an abduction.

Hoover also said that tips from members of the community helped police find the pair.

Police have not yet released any further details about the

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.