No bail for 2nd Chicago teen charged with carjacking at fast food restaurant in suburban Addison

A 15-year-old boy charged with a carjacking Jan. 23 at a fast food restaurant in suburban Addison was ordered to be held without bail Monday in Du Page County court.

The teen is facing a felony charge of aggravated vehicular highjacking and a felont count of armed robbery, according to the Du Page County state’s attorney’s office.

About 10:45 p.m. Jan. 23, officers investigated an alleged carjacking near a Popeye’s restaurant, prosecutors said. A 21-year-old woman told officers that she got out of her vehicle and was confronted by three males, two of whom were armed.

The 15-year-old demanded her belongings, car keys, and threatened to kill her if she did not comply, prosecutors said. The trio sped from the scene in her car.

Officers nearby saw the vehicle speeding and pursued it, prosecutors said. With help from Illinois State police, the vehicle was tracked to Chicago.

As officers approached the stolen vehicle, the group ran, but one teen was taken into custody and returned to Addison, prosecutors said.

The 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Jan. 31, after Addison police officers executed a search warrant at his home, police said.

He is due back in court Feb. 17.