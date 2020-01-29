No, Corona beer is not linked to China’s coronavirus outbreak

article

Individuals online seem to think the Mexican beer Corona Extra is somehow linked to the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. It is not.

There has been a significant spike in web searches for “corona beer virus,” “beer virus” and “beer coronavirus” in the past two weeks, according to Google Trends.

Google Trends data showed a 2,300 percent increase in worldwide searches for “corona beer virus” from Jan. 18 to Jan. 26. During that same time period, searches for “beer virus” and “beer coronavirus” increased by 3,233 percent.

Out of individuals in the United States who weren't quite sure if the beer brand was related to the virus, 57 percent of them searched for “beer virus,” while 43 percent of people searched for “corona beer virus.”

The search engine also noted an increased interest in coronavirus symptoms.

“Global search interest for “coronavirus symptoms” has spiked +1,050% this week," Google Trends tweeted.

As of Wednesday, there’s been at least 132 deaths and over 6,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in China, which surpasses the number of cases reported in the country’s 2003 SARS outbreak.

At least 91 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China, including at least five in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Coronaviruses usually affects the respiratory tract and can cause illnesses such as the common cold, pneumonia, bronchitis as well as SARS and MERS, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell. More severe cases of the virus can lead to kidney failure and even death.