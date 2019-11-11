No injuries after plane skids off runway at O'Hare Airport

No injuries were reported after a plane slid off a runway Monday morning at O’Hare International Airport as a snowstorm moved through the Chicago area.

American Eagle flight 4125 was landing at O’Hare when the plan slid off the runway due to “icy conditions,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The Chicago Fire Department responded about 7:45 a.m. and removed everyone from the plane, according to department spokesman Larry Merritt. No one was injured, and the passengers were all taken by bus to a gate, Merritt said.

A video posted to social media shows a plane landing on a snowy runway and turning sideways before its wing hits the ground.

At least 1.6 inches of snow had fallen on the airport by 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In a statement American Airlines said, “After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare.”

“No injuries were reported,” the statement says. “All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.”

Airlines canceled more than 380 flights at O’Hare by 9 a.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Spokespeople for the department did not immediately reply to requests for comment.