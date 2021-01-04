No injuries in Naperville home fire

No one was injured Sunday evening after a fire broke out in the basement of a two-story home in suburban Naperville.

Residents of the home called 911 after smelling smoke about 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Crews arrived to the home in the 900 block of Savannah Circle, near West Street, and found that the two adults in the home had already evacuated.

Firefighters contained the fire in the basement, extinguishing it in about 15 minutes, the department said.

No one was injured, and the home was deemed habitable.

The department said the home had no smoke detectors.