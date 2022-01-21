Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported in South Side Chicago fire, officials say

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

House fire extinguished on South Side

CHICAGO - Firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening in Englewood near the border of the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire was reported about 5:10 p.m., at a home in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials initially said a person was being evaluated for possible injuries, but later added that no injuries were reported and no one was sent to a hospital.

The fire was extinguished by 5:25 p.m., officials said.