No injuries reported in South Side Chicago fire, officials say

Firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening in Englewood near the border of the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire was reported about 5:10 p.m., at a home in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials initially said a person was being evaluated for possible injuries, but later added that no injuries were reported and no one was sent to a hospital.

The fire was extinguished by 5:25 p.m., officials said.