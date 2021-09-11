No one hurt in garage fire in Naperville

No one was hurt in a garage fire in Naperville on Saturday morning.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. on South Charles Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage on fire. Since the garage was attached to the house, firefighters worked to keep it spreading.

The two people who were in the house got out safely.

They told firefighters that their smoke alarms were working, and that's house they knew to evacuate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP