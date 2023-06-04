No one injured when two people started shooting at each other in Naperville, police say

Naperville police said no one was injured when two people started shooting at each other on Sunday.

Police said that on Sunday around 2 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2200 block of Wentworth Court.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between a person in a home and someone they knew.

The suspect took off in a car.

No one in the house was injured, and it's believed that the suspect was not injured.

No one is in custody.