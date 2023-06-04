No one injured when two people started shooting at each other in Naperville, police say
NAPERVILLE, Illinois - Naperville police said no one was injured when two people started shooting at each other on Sunday.
Police said that on Sunday around 2 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2200 block of Wentworth Court.
Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between a person in a home and someone they knew.
The suspect took off in a car.
No one in the house was injured, and it's believed that the suspect was not injured.
No one is in custody.