No signs of foul play after man found dead on Blue Line train in Forest Park

There are no signs of foul play after a man was found dead on a Blue Line train early Thursday at the end of the line in suburban Forest Park, police say.

Officers were called about 3:10 a.m. for a man refusing to leave the train at the Forest Park station, at 711 Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park Police Chief Tom Aftanas said in an email.

They tried to wake him up, but he didn’t respond, he said. The 37-year-old also didn’t respond to anti-overdose medication.

Officers found out he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, and gave him CPR until paramedics showed up and brought him to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Aftanas said. He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

“There were no signs of foul play and the (Cook County medical examiner’s office) found no signs of trauma,” Aftanas said said.

The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time pending a toxicology report, he said.

The medical examiner’s office has not released official autopsy results.