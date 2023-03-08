No union deal yet at United Center as Big Ten tournament starts

Concessions workers at the United Center could go on strike at any moment, including during the Big Ten tournament, according to their union.

Both sides say Tuesday night's latest round of negotiations failed to conclude with an agreement.

Levy, who manages the workers, says they continued to improve their offer across the 21 bargaining sessions. The union says contract talks will continue on Saturday.

"For the amount that patrons pay to get into any of these games, they should be paying their workers. Everybody deserves a living wage," one tournament-goer said.

"If those talks continue to be stagnant, folks are gonna be picketing in the coming days. Let's hope it doesn't come to that," one concessions worker said.

The union went on strike for one day this past Sunday.

The Big Ten tournament at the United Center started Wednesday night.