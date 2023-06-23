Noah Enos vigil calls attention to other young people who've gone missing in Chicago

An emotional vigil was held Friday night at The Salt Shed, the venue where Noah Enos was last seen before his disappearance.

The 26-year-old attended a King Gizzard concert with a co-worker but got separated and never returned home.

Days later, Enos' body was tragically found steps away from the venue in the Chicago River. The vigil served not only to remember Noah Enos, but also to call attention to all the young people who have gone missing in Chicago.

"I know that Noah wasn't the first one to go missing and be found in the river, and I sure as sh*t hope that he's the last," said Nicole Wijs, Noah's girlfriend.

Surveillance footage from the venue captured Enos leaving and heading northbound on North Elston. His girlfriend and brother tirelessly searched the area for days until his body was discovered in the river last Saturday.

While the family has gained some closure, they are still seeking answers. Chicago police are actively investigating Enos' death and urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact CPD.