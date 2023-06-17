Body pulled from Chicago River near Salt Shed identified as missing man Noah Enos

The body was pulled from the Chicago River on the North Side near The Salt Shed music venue Saturday morning has been identified as that of missing man Noah Enos, 26.

Police say the body was found in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue at approximately 9:45 a.m.

Enos was last seen on Monday leaving a concert at The Salt Shed in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue around 10 p.m.

His family had been searching for him tirelessly.

The Medical Examiner confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago late Saturday that the remains were indeed that of Enos. So far, there is no word on the cause of death.

Enos was last seen at The Salt Shed on Monday night for the King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard show. He was attending with a coworker.