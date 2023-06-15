Girlfriend of missing Chicago man says new surveillance video sheds light on disappearance

Noah Enos has been missing since Monday night after attending a concert with a co-worker at The Salt Shed in Chicago. However, new surveillance video is giving Noah’s girlfriend some hope.

It has been three days since anyone saw the 26-year-old. His girlfriend says there is surveillance of him inside the venue, but now new surveillance shows him leaving the concert as well.

"It's like he vanished. This is— I can't come up with a scenario in my mind that would make sense," said Steven Enos, Noah’s father.

It was a packed house at The Salt Shed for night two of the King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard show on Monday. Noah was attending with a coworker. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, green hat, and tan shoes.

"The only thing we have right now is footage to see him. We can't track him any other way," said Nicole Wijs, Noah’s girlfriend.

On Thursday, Nicole learned from police they have footage of him not only at the concert venue but also now leaving, walking northbound on North Elston Avenue.

"I need other people's help here. I can't do it all by myself," Nicole said.

She and her mom, and Noah’s brother, are scouring the area, trying to retrace possible steps, posting flyers and asking businesses for surveillance video.

Noah's father says none of this adds up. His son's credit card was last used at the venue and the last ping on his cellphone was at the venue.

"These kinds of things don't actually happen. This is what you see on TV. It's uh— completely helpless. Yeah," Steven said.

Noah’s girlfriend says police did advise her to check by the water, as The Salt Shed sits right along the north branch of the Chicago River, but nothing has been found, and she has talked to the co-worker who was with Noah that night and he told her everything he knows.

FOX 32 has reached out to The Salt Shed for comment but have not heard back.