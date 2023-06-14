Noah Enos: Man reported missing from Chicago after concert
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who was reported missing from Goose Island earlier this week.
Noah Enos, 26, was last seen on Monday leaving a concert at The Salt Shed in the 1300 black of North Elston Avenue around 10 p.m.
He is 5-foot-11, weighs roughly 140 pounds, he has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact CPD Area Five Special Victims detectives at 312-746-6554.