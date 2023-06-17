Body pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed venue

A body was pulled from the Chicago River on the North Side near The Salt Shed music venue Saturday morning.

Police say an unidentified man's body was found in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue at approximately 9:45 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending an autopsy.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released a positive identification of the body.

A 26-year-old man was last seen on Monday leaving a concert at The Salt Shed in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue around 10 p.m.

His family has been searching for him tirelessly. There has been no update on that search at this time.

Fox 32 is reaching out to the ME for more information.