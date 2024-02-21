Chicago celebrates Crossing Guard Appreciation Month

Chicago Public Schools are recognizing the work of the city’s 700 school crossing guards and is inviting the public to nominate someone for Crossing Guard of the Year.

In the West Woodlawn neighborhood, a longtime crossing guard provides a positive attitude for everyone she meets in the crosswalk.

No matter the weather, the sun shines on the corner of 61st and Cottage Grove because Angela Thompson is here to get kids across the street safely.

Angela has been a Chicago school crossing guard for 21 years, making sure children make it to and from Fiske Elementary School safely.

She works at a very busy spot. It is an ambulance and fire truck route and an alternate route around the Obama Presidential Center construction. The cars go fast but drivers slow down for Thompson, sometimes just to say hello. One driver shouted, "You’re doing a beautiful job!" She says it happens a lot.

She knows a lot about the kids she walks with each day. She bought holiday toys for a family in need, and it grew into a 15-year toy drive for hundreds of children.

Angela says she’ll retire one day since she is going to school too. Naturally, she is studying early child development.